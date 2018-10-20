Locals excited for largest Mega Millions jackpot in history

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - “You can’t comprehend it. That’s the first time I’ve seen a ticket that says one billion dollars, just imagine that. I mean even give me half of it, which you’ll get anyway, I’m good with that. We’ll make it work."
Nolan is just one of millions of people across the country hoping to get their share of one of the largest Mega Millions lottery jackpots in history.
“First I’m going to put my two weeks in with boss, and then take care of him for taking care of me, and then take care of my family friends family, anybody who’s been associated. With that amount of money I wouldn’t even notice it,” said Nolan.
That seems to be the tune around town, helping out friends and family. “Take care of a couple of my buddies my family and then move to Wyoming; nobody will be able to find me after that,” said Tod.
“I’d give a lot of money to my girlfriend, Priscilla, and my brother. My family, all of them you know, just help out a lot of people,” said Byron Webber.
For many others, giving back to the church and the poor is a top priority.
“First, I would pay my tithes in church. Then I would by a home. Then, there’s so many homeless people. I would love to do something for them,” said Thelma Haney
“First thing I’d give God his percentage without a doubt. Then we would start looking at people who actually need help and we will help them. God’s going to bless us from that point on,” said Jim.
“Sharing is caring that’s what someone always used to tell me,” said Nuhi Haziri.
Family, friends, and taking care of those in need was the talk of the town for those hoping to win a life changing jackpot.
