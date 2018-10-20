1 killed, another injured in shooting at Bossier City casino garage, suspect sought

(Scott Pace)
By KSLA Staff | October 19, 2018 at 9:42 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 10:32 PM

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - One man is dead and another is fighting for his life following a shooting at a Bossier City casino on Friday night, and police are searching for the gunman.

Officers got the call around 9 p.m. to the Horseshoe Bossier City’s parking garage.

According to Bossier City Spokeswoman Traci Landry, the other victim has life-threatening injuries. That victim been sent to a Shreveport-Bossier hospital for treatment.

The casino’s fifth-level parking garage is on lock down at this time. Investigators are on scene collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses.

No word on the gunman at this time.

This is developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

