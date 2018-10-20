FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stay warm! A cold front is moving in Saturday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A cold front will be moving through the area Saturday bringing showers and t-storms during the afternoon and a drop in temperature by the evening. The front is posed to move through metro Baton Rouge around 3 to 4 p.m. Expect showers and t-storms to be most numerous during this time. Therefore if you are headed to the LSU campus for the game, it won’t be a bad idea to bring a poncho.
By kickoff at 6 p.m., rain activity will be quickly coming to an end. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and 60s during the evening, so you may want some sleeves inside the stadium.
Temperatures will be much cooler to start Sunday. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 60s in many locations.
Lots of sunshine is expected for our day Sunday. Clouds return Monday, but the area remains dry. Milder temperatures will return for the middle of the week as southerly flow returns. Scattered showers and t-storms will be in the forecast Tuesday through Friday of next week as a series of disturbances travel across the Northern Gulf of Mexico.
These disturbances will not be tropical in nature. Expect lows in the low 60s and highs in the low to mid 70s during this time. An uncertain forecast remains for next weekend. Long range models are split as to whether we can clear out the clouds and scattered showers. For now we will split the difference leaving clouds and a slim rain chance in next weekends forecast. Temperatures are expected to trend a little cooler by the start of the the following week.
