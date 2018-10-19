Youtube offering free week of streaming following global outage

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Youtube, Google’s global video-sharing website, is offering viewers a week of free service on its television streaming service following an unexpected outage to its service.
Around 8:30 p.m. on October 16, Youtube announced it was investigating reports of a global outage across its YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music platforms. During the outage, website visitors were redirected to a blank web page. App users noticed the thumbnails and video previews load, but they did not play once selected. Service was restored around 11 p.m. ET.
While the cause of the outage has not been announced, officials at Youtube contacted viewers via email informing them they’d be given the opportunity to apply for a week of free service for Youtube’s television streaming service, Youtube TV, if they filled out a form before Wednesday, October 23. For more information about this opportunity or to redeem the free week of service viewers can fill out the form here.
