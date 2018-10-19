YOUR TURN: Drew Brees

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Saints quarterback Drew Brees has proven time and time again he really is a saint or at least close to it for so many people.
We’re talking about the role model that is Drew Brees. When Brees broke the all-time passing record this week, he was wearing a microphone for the Monday Night Football audience, which captured what he said to his teammates and his own kids after the accomplishment.
“Thank you” is one of the things he said. Even though it was his accomplishment, Brees thanked his teammates and coach and when it came to his family, he told his children, “remember, anything is possible.”
Drew Brees came to New Orleans immediately after Hurricane Katrina and his actions following the disastrous hurricane told a city that anything was possible. His helping the underprivileged youth of New Orleans on his own time tells them hard work pays off.
Nita Firmin noticed his accomplishment and posted this on our Facebook page:
“Awesome accomplishment! Love Drew Brees! He is an all around class act and so very humble. Proud he’s a Saint!!!”
We are too.
