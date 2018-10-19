Woman accused of pistol whipping woman, who needed staples in head turns herself in

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman wanted for pistol whipping another woman in the head has turned herself in, according to an update from the Crime Stoppers of Greater Baton Rouge.
The Baton Rouge Police Department was searching for Carolyn Pitcher, 27. She is accused of punching another woman, then pistol whipping her in the head to the point where the victim required staples.
The incident reportedly happened on September 18 in the 2300 block of Balis Street. Pitcher was wanted for aggravated second degree battery.
