Southern’s Human Jukebox Band to perform during halftime of Falcons vs. Saints Thanksgiving Day game

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern University Human Jukebox band and Fabulous Dancing Dolls will perform at halftime of the New Orleans Saints game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Thanksgiving Day.
The Saints will host the NFC South division rival Atlanta Falcons on November 22, in a rematch of the game the Saints won 43-37 in overtime earlier this season.
The game will kickoff in prime time at 7:20 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
The Jukebox band and Dancing Dolls' performance will kick off an exciting Bayou Classic weekend in New Orleans.
Two days later, on Saturday, November 22, the Southern University Jaguars will take on the Grambling State University Tigers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Southern’s Human Jukebox band and Dancing Dolls will square off against Grambling State University’s band in a Battle of the Bands.
The Human Jukebox, currently under the direction of interim director Kedric Taylor, has a storied history. The world-renowned ensemble has performed at a number of U.S. presidential inaugurations, Super Bowl games and other major events.
