Power outage in downtown Baton Rouge closes businesses, government offices

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Entergy has confirmed to WAFB that a power outage is affecting some customers in downtown Baton Rouge.
In a statement, David Freese, an Entergy spokesperson said the outage was caused “due to damage to underground cables caused by a non-Entergy contractor.”
The company is currently assessing the extent of the damage, which will likely take several hours.
Baton Rouge police ask drivers who are leaving downtown to take St. Louis Street to North Boulevard.
The power outage has affected several businesses and local government offices.
Rachel Haney, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, said Baton Rouge City Hall and City Court closed at 1:40 p.m. due to the power outage.
In a Facebook post, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said it would be closing its civil and tax offices.
Galvez Plaza, the location where Live After Five is held, is in the area affected by the power outage.
Organizers say Live After Five will go on despite the outage and will use generators if necessary.
The Hollydays Shopping for a Cause event at the Raising Cane’s River Center is still going on despite the power outage.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.