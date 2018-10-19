Police asking for nationwide assistance in locating missing endangered WI girl

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Law enforcement agencies all over the country are on the lookout for a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who went missing after her parents were found dead on Monday.
They are asking the public to please be on the lookout for Jayme Closs, too.
Police found Closs’s parents dead in their home in Barron, Wisconsin around 1 a.m. on Oct. 15. Police also discovered that Closs was missing at that time.
She is not considered a runaway and is thought to be endangered.
Closs is described as a standing at 5 feet and weighing 100 pounds at the time of her disappearance, with strawberry blonde hair and green eyes.
There is no indication that Closs is in our area, but police are making sure her picture and information are out everywhere so the public can keep an eye out for her. Investigators say they still have a 100-percent expectation that she is still alive.
Anyone with information should immediately call the Wisconsin Department of Justice Child Abduction Response Team tipline at 1-855-744-3879. You can also contact your local FBI officer or nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
