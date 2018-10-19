Photos of man dressed as LSU Golden Girl go viral

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Did Halloween come early or did someone lose a bet? Photos of an unidentified man dressed as an LSU Golden Girl, fishnets and all, has been making the round on social media.
On Thursday, a Facebook user, Kyle Petersen, posted the photos of a man posing in full Gold Girls gear throughout LSU campus. One photo, in particular, shows the man sitting on the Mike the Tiger statue.
As of Friday afternoon, the original Facebook post is racking up nearly 900 shares.
