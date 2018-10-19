Officers punched by New Orleans man, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officers booked a New Orleans man for allegedly punching two New Orleans policemen in the head, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.
Todd Barnes, 39, was booked with simple battery, simple assault, two counts of battery of a police officer, two counts of resisting a police officer with force or violence, simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $3,000 and disturbing the peace, the report said.
The alleged crime happened around 6:34 p.m. after NOPD officers Trevor Abney and Barry Schechter in the 555 block of Canal St. The alleged victims were responding to a simple battery call.
Barnes allegedly punched the officers before the arresting officer arrived on scene.
