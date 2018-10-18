Louisiana launches new digital tool to enhance fight against opioid crisis

The governor believes having a more precise picture of the opioid problem will help the state garner more federal help. "Better able to secure grant money that would come down and help us to do things that we're already doing maybe it's making sure that naloxone is available for first responders,” Edwards said. And the state believes with more information it can do a better job of helping specific communities with treatment resources and rescue drugs like Narcan. "It allows us to visualize the data, perform trends over the past few years, compare parish-to-parish and kind of get a bird's eye view, a thousand foot view of where hot spots are,” said Dr. Kanter.