At least 1 reported injured in crash involving cement truck

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - At least one person was reported injured in a crash at the intersection of North Sherwood Forest Drive and South Choctaw Drive, according to information documented by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
According to DOTD’s incident listings, the wreck happened just before 4:30 p.m. A witness who provided WAFB with a photo of the alleged scene described one of the vehicles involved as a cement truck.
This is a developing story. We will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.