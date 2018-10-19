’Jiggaerobics’ raises breast cancer awareness at Council on Aging

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Check out those moves!
Senior citizens and friends participated in a new workout craze called “Jiggaerobics” Thursday night at the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging.
The theme, Fitness for Boobs, was an effort to raise awareness about breast cancer.
Participants got to workout and play games for prizes.
Excersize is one way to help prevent cancer, and this was one way to make it fun.
“It’s important for us to take care of our bodies as well as to understand what preventative measures can be taken. we want to get ahead and start to educate folks and empower them,” Kabrina Smith, Chief of Quality at Caresouth said.
A team from Caresouth came up with the idea after they got a grant from the American Cancer Society and the NFL to increase breast and colon cancer screening rates.
Fitness for Boobs is an annual event.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.