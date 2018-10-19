Hammond Airshow to feature Air Force’s new F-22 Raptor fighter jet this weekend

HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) - Need something fund to do with the kids this weekend? On Saturday and Sunday the United State’s Air Force is hosting an airshow, where it will feature its new F-22 raptor fighter jet among other attractions. The event will be located at the Hammond Northshore Regional Airport.
“The show is back after 26 years,” Lobue said. “The theme of ‘Freedom, Then and Now’ honors the Hammond Airport’s heritage as a WW2 fighter pilot training base. We invite everyone across the region to come out to celebrate our rich history, witness performances by the top pilots in the airshow industry and view an incredible mixture of historic and modern aircraft.”
The Airshow will feature planes and performers from all across the United States and Canada including longtime, award-wining aerobatic pilot Skip Stewart, the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, world-record-holding Shockwave Jet Truck, the all-female Misty Blues Jump Team, comedy act Greg Koontz and the Alabama Boys, Big Air Insanity FMX Motocross Team, as well as other top-ranked performers and static displays.
There will also be a Kids’ Zone with flight-themed bounce houses, slides and more at no extra charge.
Tickets are available now online at www.hammondairshow.com. For more event details, visit the Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow’s Facebook page.
