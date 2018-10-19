FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to warm up this weekend with chance of rain

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It turned out to be a very nice Friday and it looks like the weather should be just fine for Friday evening’s ‘Live After Five’ as well as area high school football. Temperatures through the evening will ease their way down through the 70s.
Clouds will be returning overnight. While we expect the morning to be mainly dry, it will be mostly cloudy. It will be a warmer morning start, too, with Saturday sunrise temperatures in the upper 60s for the Red Stick, compared to Friday morning’s lows near 60 degrees.
The First Alert Forecast calls for a 30 to 40 percent rain chance on Saturday, mainly from mid-day through the mid to late afternoon. The day stays mostly cloudy with scattered, mainly-light showers. Highs on Saturday are expected to reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for much of the WAFB viewing area.
Most of our model guidance is indicating rain totals of just 0.1” for the day, with most of the rain out of the way for the 6:00 pm kick-off in LSU’s Tiger Stadium for this year’s homecoming.
Clouds will be clearing early Sunday as the rains move over the Gulf, delivering a gorgeous Sunday afternoon under sunshine with highs in the low 70°s.
Monday stays mainly dry but the forecast turns “wet” after that, with scattered-to-likely rains forecasted for Tuesday through Friday of next week.
A non-tropical area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will track from west-to-east near or over Louisiana’s coastal parishes during the week. It is still too soon to nail down the exact timing and intensity of next week’s rains but a run of unsettled weather seems to be almost certain. The good news is that the rainy weather should be out of the picture in time for the following weekend.
