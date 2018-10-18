Curing lottery fever: Some quick facts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You know this is the largest Mega Millions jackpot in history, but here are some other facts you might not have heard.
Mega Millions holds the record for the second, third and fourth largest jackpots in the world. The previous top jackpot was $656 million after 19 rollovers, according to the Mega Millions website.
Your odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350. Your odds go way up for a second-tier prize: 1 in 12,607,306.
Good luck with that.
But here’s a sure-fire way to win money. According to goodfinancialclients.com:
“If you spend $5 a week on the lottery, at the end of 30 years, you will have spent $7,800 on lottery tickets. However, if you invest that $5 a week, and your average annual earnings are 6%, you could end up with $21,817.15 through the magic of dollar cost averaging and the power of compound interest.”
Still, Mega Millions fever is high with the record $900 million jackpot. You can catch the drawing on Friday.
