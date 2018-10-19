Contractor preps for Sunshine Bridge repairs this weekend

“This is an extremely complex repair and the planning and design phase is crucial to ensure the work is done correctly, safely and is the best use of state taxpayer money,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “Unfortunately, the bridge must remain closed until repairs are made and inspections indicate that it’s safe for use. We recommend that commuters plan for congestion and, and we encourage drivers to join the Commuter Krewe of Louisiana for carpooling. Area industries and businesses are also encouraged to adjust employee work schedules as needed to minimize the number of vehicles on the road during peak hours. We certainly appreciate the efforts of Ascension Parish for adjusting school times, and first responders for implementing various plans to address emergency needs.”