Contractor preps for Sunshine Bridge repairs this weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A contractor is bringing materials to begin building a platform needed to start repairs under the Sunshine Bridge this weekend.
According to a release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced, its contractor, Coastal Bridge will barge materials and a crane to the site.
This comes a week after a crane on a barge damaged the bridge, indefinitely closing it for safety reasons.
Engineers are finalizing a design as they plan for repairs, and a time frame for those repairs will be announced, according to LADOTD.
DOTD has been authorized to spend up to $5 million in repair costs.
“This is an extremely complex repair and the planning and design phase is crucial to ensure the work is done correctly, safely and is the best use of state taxpayer money,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “Unfortunately, the bridge must remain closed until repairs are made and inspections indicate that it’s safe for use. We recommend that commuters plan for congestion and, and we encourage drivers to join the Commuter Krewe of Louisiana for carpooling. Area industries and businesses are also encouraged to adjust employee work schedules as needed to minimize the number of vehicles on the road during peak hours. We certainly appreciate the efforts of Ascension Parish for adjusting school times, and first responders for implementing various plans to address emergency needs.”
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.