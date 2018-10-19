City of N.O. sues drug companies over opioid crisis

“The opioid mortality rate is higher than deaths from stroke, cancer, gunshot wounds, and nearly every other chronic disease. Our EMS providers are called for overdoses every day. While they give life-saving opioid reversal medications at every opportunity, nearly 1,000 times since the beginning of this year alone, there are many more who cannot be revived, and still more who cannot get long-term help for their addiction,” New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said. “The availability of drug treatment programs has simply been unable to keep pace with the growing need. Funding for long-term, comprehensive substance abuse treatment is scarce, and options for those who need it most are limited.”