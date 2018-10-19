BRPD settles 2016 Earth Day excessive force arrest case

“At that point, Ofc. Salamoni drove (the teenager) violently to the ground. Ofc. Salamoni was joined by Sgt. Bourgoyne. Sgt. Bourgoyne struck Plaintiff in the neck and face repeatedly. Ofc. Salamoni also admitted (striking) Plaintiff in the face repeatedly. Plaintiff did make attempts to protect his face and head area. However, Ofc. Salamoni and Sft. Bourgoyne, along with other officers, were actively restraining Plaintiff while repeatedly punching him in his face and head. In a video of the incident, Plaintiff can be seen stuck as many as six (6) times.” According the lawsuit, the teen required medical treatment and was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital before being booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. Bourgoyne, who denied using excessive force, was initially suspended while BRPD investigated the case but the department later cleared him of any wrongdoing. All charges against the teen were later dismissed, the lawsuit says. The teens’ father filed suit against then Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie, Bourgoyne, Salamoni and three other officers listed as “unknown.”