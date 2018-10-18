“Beer Baron” nabs five cases of beer

“Beer Baron” nabs five cases of beer
(Arlington PD)
By KSLA Staff | October 18, 2018 at 9:30 AM CDT - Updated October 19 at 4:54 AM

(KSLA) - Arlington police are searching for information on a man they’ve aptly named the “Beer Baron.”

A man made his way into a convenience store in the 5000 block of Little School Road, and daringly nabbed five cases of Bud Light before bolting from the store.

Here is a textbook definition of a beer run. This beer baron swiped five cases from a convenience store in the 5000...

Posted by Arlington Police Department on Wednesday, October 17, 2018

That amounts to 120 cans (if the Bud Lights were in a 24 pack).

However, he was caught on camera by store surveillance.

He left the store in a 2016 Dodge pickup truck.

Anyone with any information is urged to call (817) 459-6054 or email her at leonor.thompson@arlingtontx.gov

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.