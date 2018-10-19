Baker man arrested in 20-year-old unsolved rape case

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police have arrested a Baker man in connection with a rape case that had been unsolved for over 20 years.
John Louis Davis, 38, was arrested Thursday for allegedly raping a woman in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day 1998.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WAFB, Davis struck up a conversation with the 18-year-old victim on Choctaw Drive before punching her and then raping her behind a building.
Investigators say the victim recognized Davis at a wedding reception in June and then contacted the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab matched a DNA sample from Davis to a DNA sample that was collected the sexual assault kit from 1998.
Davis is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of aggravated rape.
