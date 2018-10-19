Ascension Parish President honors Dutchtown Eagle Scout

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa honored a local Boy Scout, who achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, during the October 19 Ascension Parish Council Meeting.
Garret Joseph Tassin, 18, of Dutchtown, led the attendees of the meeting in the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the meeting.
The Eagle Scout rank is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. The title of Eagle Scout is held for life, thus giving rise to the phrase “Once an Eagle, Always an Eagle.”
Garret, a member of Boy Scout Troop 65, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on August 15, at age 17.
One of the final requirements of earning the rank of Eagle Scout is completing an approved community service project.
For his service project, known as an “Eagle Project,” Garret repainted the large American Flag mural at Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales.
Stacy Tassin, Garret’s mother, said he choose to repaint the American Flag because he wanted honor his father a grandfather, who are both military veterans.
Kevin Tassin, Garret’s father, served in the U.S. Army during Desert Storm and then the National Guard. Larry Tassin, Garret’s late grandfather served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Garret, who is a senior honor student at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, wants to pursue a degree in pre-medicine before going to medical school to become a surgeon.
He is currently evaluating which college he wants to attend after graduating in May, according to his mother.
