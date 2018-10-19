Adam Sandler’s stuntman recalls filming of ‘The Waterboy’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -Michael Papajohn was lucky enough to be Adam Sandler’s stunt double during the filming of the 1998 movie “The Waterboy.”
Now, he is lucky enough to be part of a unique 20th Anniversary celebration of the movie.
The athletic apparel company Adidas is outfitting the U-High Cubs with limited edition replica uniforms of the fictional South Central Louisiana State University Mud Dogs.
“It’s amazing it’s been 20 years. It blows me away.” Papajohn says.
Papajohn, a native of Alabama, played outfielder for the LSU baseball team during the 1980s. He was a member of the 1986 team that made LSU’s first appearance in the College World Series.
After college, Papajohn entered the film business working as a stunt man. In the late 1990s he was hired to do the stunt work for Sandler in “The Waterboy.” Papajohn was performed the big including football tackles and hits Sandler’s character Bobby Boucher does in the movie.
Most of the movie was filmed around Orlando, Florida, with a majority of the football scenes taking place at a local junior college.
Papajohn said Sandler was very fun to work with and always appreciative of his work. He said Sandler often mentioned Papajohn and other stunt doubles by name during interviews throughout the years.
Now Papajohn, lives in Baton Rouge and has a son who attends U-High.
“It’s really cool having a 10-year-old and being able to share movies (like The Waterboy) with him. Of course I have to fast-forward through some parts."
Actor Adam Sandler wished the U-High Cubs good luck while wearing the Mud Dogs uniforms on Friday.
