WANTED: Woman accused of pistol whipping woman, who needed staples in head

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Crime Stoppers of Greater Baton Rouge needs help locating a fugitive.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently searching for Carolyn Pitcher, 27. She’s accused of punching another woman, then pistol whipping her in the head to the point where the victim required staples. The incident reportedly happened on September 18 in the 2300 block of Balis Street. Pitcher is wanted for aggravated second degree battery.
Pitcher is described as a black female who is 5′ 11″ tall, weighing about 245 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information should call 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.