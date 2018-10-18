Vendor appeals voiding of Louisiana voting machine contract

BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) - The company awarded a lucrative contract to replace Louisiana’s voting machines is challenging a state decision to scrap the deal and redo the bid process.
Dominion Voting Systems filed the appeal paperwork Wednesday. The company says there are no reasonable grounds for canceling the contract and says a new bid process will harm public interest by delaying the modernization of state voting systems.
Louisiana’s chief procurement officer Paula Tregre scrapped the contract in response to a protest filed by a losing bidder. Tregre says the secretary of state’s office did not properly post the voting system standards required of a contractor.
Dominion says the bidders received sufficient guidance in the bid solicitation about the standards.
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, Tregre’s boss, will decide whether Dominion’s appeal is successful.
