Trader Joe’s recalls salad due to possible Listeria, Salmonella contamination

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A popular grocery store chain has recalled several salads in nine states, including Louisiana.
Trader Joe’s announced in an alert on their website that three Fresh Salads were recalled due to possible Listeria and Salmonella contamination from the corn ingredient.
The salads affected include Trader Jose’s Mexicali Inspired Salad, Trader Joe’s BBQ Flavored Chicken Salad, and Trader Joe’s Field Fresh Chopped Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast. The salads have a best by date of 10/15/18 to 10/20/18.
The states affected by the recall include CO, ID, LA, OK, OR, TN, TX, WA, and NM.
No contamination has been confirmed and no illnesses have been reported to date, according to the release on Trader Joe’s website.
The store says all of the potentially affected products have been removed from sale and destroyed.
People who purchased the salads are asked not to eat them, and to either discard them or return it for a refund.
Anyone with questions can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time].
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.