This Week in the SEC: TV and kickoff times
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU will once again play the SEC game of the week, this time against No. 22 Mississippi State.

The Tigers are looking to keep the momentum going after a 36-16 victory against No. 2 Georgia Saturday.

The Bulldogs beat Auburn 23-9 two weeks ago, ending a two game losing streak.

Florida (6-1, 4-1 SEC), Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC), South Carolina (3-3, 2-3 SEC) and Texas A&M (5-2, 3-1 SEC) will enjoy an open date this weekend.

SATURDAY, OCT. 20

Tulsa (1-5) at Arkansas (1-6, 0-4 SEC)

11 a.m.• SEC Network,

Fayetteville, AR • Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Auburn (4-3, 1-3 SEC) at Ole Miss (5-2, 1-2 SEC)

11 a.m. • ESPN

Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Alabama (7-0, 4-0 SEC) at Tennessee (3-3, 1-2 SEC)

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium

Memphis (4-3) at Missouri (3-3, 0-3 SEC)

2 p.m. • SEC Network

Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field

Mississippi State (4-2, 1-2 SEC) at LSU (6-1, 3-1 SEC)

6 p.m. • ESPN

Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium

Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3 SEC) at Kentucky (5-1, 3-1 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Lexington, KY • Kroger Field

