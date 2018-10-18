This Week in the SEC: TV and kickoff times

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU will once again play the SEC game of the week, this time against No. 22 Mississippi State.
The Tigers are looking to keep the momentum going after a 36-16 victory against No. 2 Georgia Saturday.
The Bulldogs beat Auburn 23-9 two weeks ago, ending a two game losing streak.
Florida (6-1, 4-1 SEC), Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC), South Carolina (3-3, 2-3 SEC) and Texas A&M (5-2, 3-1 SEC) will enjoy an open date this weekend.
SATURDAY, OCT. 20
Tulsa (1-5) at Arkansas (1-6, 0-4 SEC)
11 a.m.• SEC Network,
Fayetteville, AR • Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Auburn (4-3, 1-3 SEC) at Ole Miss (5-2, 1-2 SEC)
11 a.m. • ESPN
Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Alabama (7-0, 4-0 SEC) at Tennessee (3-3, 1-2 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium
Memphis (4-3) at Missouri (3-3, 0-3 SEC)
2 p.m. • SEC Network
Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field
Mississippi State (4-2, 1-2 SEC) at LSU (6-1, 3-1 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN
Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium
Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3 SEC) at Kentucky (5-1, 3-1 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Lexington, KY • Kroger Field
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.