Surveillance footage shows people suspected of stealing from a church

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying as many as five people spotted on camera outside of a church where music equipment was stolen.
The church is located in the Springfield area along LA Highway 42.
According to LPSO, the thefts happened on two different occasions between September 1st and September 24th.
At least one of the people they want to identify appears to have a tattoo on the right forearm.
Anyone with information that can help detectives identify the people in the photos provided, is ask to call 225-686-2241 extension 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
