Struggling Bulldog offense looking for breakout game against LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU will face a stiff test Saturday night against No. 22 Mississippi State.
The hungry Bulldogs (4-2, 1-2) are looking for a signature win against the Tigers, while fixing an offense that has struggled mightily in conference play.
This State’s two losses against against ranked teams, Kentucky 28-7 and Florida 13-6, the offense led by Nick Fitzgerald has struggled to get into the end zone.
Miss. State is dead last in the SEC in scoring (12.0 points/game) and total offense (273.7 yards/game).
The rushing offense, led by Fitzgerald and Kylin Hill, is No. 7 in the conference.
This season, Fitzgerald has rushed for 513 yards on 98 carries (5.2 avg.) and seven touchdowns.
Hill has 68 carries in six games for 474 yards (7.0 avg.) and three touchdowns.
Fitzgerald has struggled in the passing game (last in the conference), completing only 61-of-123 passes (49.6%) for 709 yards and four touchdowns.
Osirus Mitchell and Stephen Guidry lead the team in receiving.
Mitchell has 13 receptions for 248 yards (18.6 avg.) and two touchdowns.
Guidry is averaging 19.2 per catch and has one touchdown in six games.
Miss. State did enjoy success against out-of-conference opponents Stephen F. Austin (63-6), Kansas State (31-10) and ULL (56-10).
A win against LSU Saturday night in Tiger Stadium would give the Bulldogs needed confidence with Texas A&M and Alabama still on the horizon.
Kickoff is et for 6 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.
