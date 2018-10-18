Sportsline Player of the Week: Zachary QB Keilon Brown

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Week 7 Sportsline Player of the Week award took us to a school that’s become a power under head coach David Brewerton and won two state championships in recent years.
Zachary junior quarterback Keilon Brown had another memorable night for the Broncos. He put up 447 yards of total offense and accounted for six touchdowns in Zachary’s 62-20 win at Denham Springs.
“He’s always a threat throwing it and running it and as the game went on, he just felt like he was moving at a more quicker pace and the ball was coming out his hands nicely,” said Brewerton. “I thought he had an opportunity to put some pretty good numbers.”
"My O-line just protected me and my running backs getting up field blocking, receivers catching the ball, getting up field and putting points on the board,” added Brown.
Congratulations again to Keilon Brown, the WAFB Sportsline Player of the Week.
