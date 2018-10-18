Saints WR Ted Ginn, Jr. placed on IR

Ted Ginn, Jr. was placed on injured reserve. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | October 18, 2018 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 5:00 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr. was placed on injured reserve today according to a tweet by ESPN’s Field Yates. Ginn has been nursing a knee injury, and missed the Saints win over Washington.

Ginn suited up for the Saints four times this season. He caught two touchdown passes, with a 135 yards receiving.

Tre’Quan Smith’s usage should go up with Ginn not on the roster. That was evident in the contest against Washington. Smith caught three passes for a 111 yards, and two touchdowns in Ginn’s absence.

