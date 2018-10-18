BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 2 loaves
Comment:
Pumpkin is a vegetable that can fit into any recipe ranging from soups to desserts because of its unique flavor and texture. This pumpkin and pecan bread recipe is perfect for a Fall breakfast or upcoming holiday meals.
Ingredients:
2 cups canned pumpkin
½ cup chopped pecans
1 cup corn oil
4 eggs, beaten
⅔ cup water
3⅓ cups sifted flour
1½ tsps salt
1 tsp ground nutmeg
1 tsp ground cinnamon
2 tsps baking soda
3 cups sugar
½ cup golden raisins
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Grease and flour 2 loaf pans then set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, combine pumpkin, oil, eggs, and water and whisk thoroughly. Stir in flour until well blended. Add salt, nutmeg, cinnamon, baking soda, and sugar, stirring gently. Fold in raisins and pecans.
Pour mixture into loaf pans and bake 1 hour.
