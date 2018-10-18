Pelicans open season with big road win over Rockets

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans made quite a statement on opening night at Houston, beating the Rockets handily, 131-112. The Pelicans never trailed the entire contest, and led by as much as 29 points in the third quarter.
Anthony Davis racked up an epic stat line against the Rockets with 32 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assist. The eight dimes is a career-high for AD.
“Just came out and played. We did a great job of imposing our will on the defensive end. If we hang our hat like this on defense, we’ll be a tough team to beat. I was just taking what the defense gave me. I just came out and had fun,” Davis told ESPN.
Niko Mirotic almost matched AD’s output with 30 points. Niko went 6-of-8 from 3-point land.
Jrue Holiday chipped in with 10 points.
Newcomer Elfrid Payton made a historic debut for the Pels with a triple-double. Payton had 10-10-10 on the night.
The Pelicans host the Kings on Friday night.
