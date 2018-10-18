Ochsner receives 2018 Innovator Award

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Ochsner Health System is being honored with a 2018 Innovator Award by the Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) at the organization’s 35th National Oncology Conference held in Phoenix, Arizona this week.
Now in its eighth year, the Innovator Awards recognize ACCC member programs that have created inventive solutions to challenges commonly faced by cancer programs and practices, as well as by multidisciplinary cancer care teams.
The award specifically honors Ochsner Cancer Institute’s Precision Cancer Therapy Program (PCTP), a partnership with non-profit Translational Genomics Institute (TGen), which offers early-phase clinical trials to Ochsner cancer patients. Ochsner was one of only seven programs nationwide to receive an ACCC Innovator Award.
“We are proud to receive this award that recognizes our clinical and research innovations that allow Ochsner to deliver the most advanced care possible to patients throughout the Gulf South,” says Brian Moore, M.D., FACS, Director of the Ochsner Cancer Institute.
“The TGen partnership enables us to offer cutting edge clinical trials in the Ochsner system. This allows patients to stay close to home while benefitting from our precision approach to cancer treatment with the newest targeted agents and immune therapies.”
Many patients in the Baton Rouge region have participated in the PCTP Program, which has led to innovative therapies delivered at Ochsner Cancer Center Baton Rouge.
“Since we announced this partnership and introduced the PCTP in 2017, we have seen a very positive response from our patients from across the Gulf South. The program provides access to modern molecular medicine and customized treatment plans based on the most up-to-date research and data. It also offers patients access to specialty support staff to help with all aspects of their cancer care. The PCTP places our physicians at the forefront of cancer treatment, particularly testing of tumor genetics to match a patient with genetically appropriate therapies,” says Marc Matrana, M.D., Medical Director of the Ochsner PCTP.
To date, the program has surpassed all internal goals: hundreds of patients from around the Gulf Coast region have undergone next generation genetic sequencing to screen them for both trials and non-trial treatment protocols. Dr. Matrana expects more than 100 Ochsner cancer patients will benefit from enrollment in early phase trials in 2018.
