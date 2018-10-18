Ochsner receives 2018 Innovator Award

“Since we announced this partnership and introduced the PCTP in 2017, we have seen a very positive response from our patients from across the Gulf South. The program provides access to modern molecular medicine and customized treatment plans based on the most up-to-date research and data. It also offers patients access to specialty support staff to help with all aspects of their cancer care. The PCTP places our physicians at the forefront of cancer treatment, particularly testing of tumor genetics to match a patient with genetically appropriate therapies,” says Marc Matrana, M.D., Medical Director of the Ochsner PCTP.