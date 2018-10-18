NIH brings electronic health record research project to Pennington

William Willoughby, a worker for the All of Us tour, explains precision medicine to Patrice Prevost, an attendee, and Floyd Hodoh, outreach community coordinator at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center
The National Institute of Health (NIH) is taking their latest research program on a national tour, including a stop at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

The All of Us Research Program is an effort to collect the electronic health records (EHR) of 1 million people from across the United States.

It’s not one single health study, but rather a database researchers can use to run thousands of health studies.

The idea is that by collecting all this data for a researchable database, they’ll be able to really advance personalized medicine.

NIH brought their Exploration Station to Pennington on Thursday, October 18, to show people information on precision medicine.

"The All of Us Research Program will change the way we do research. Participants will be partners in research, not subjects, and will have access to a wide range of study results.”
- Dr. Francis S. Collins, Director, National Institutes of Health

The data collected by NIH for “All of Us” can be used by any approved researcher in the U.S. and around the world.

