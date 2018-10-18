NIH brings electronic health record research project to Pennington

The National Institute of Health (NIH) is taking their latest research program on a national tour, including a stop at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

The All of Us Research Program is an effort to collect the electronic health records (EHR) of 1 million people from across the United States.

It’s not one single health study, but rather a database researchers can use to run thousands of health studies.

The idea is that by collecting all this data for a researchable database, they’ll be able to really advance personalized medicine.