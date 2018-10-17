Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issues Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 23-month-old Jackson girl

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 23-month-old Gorgeous Taylor, of Jackson.
She is described as a black female, two feet tall, weighing 30 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen about 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at 4231 Meadowmont Drive in Jackson wearing an orange shirt and orange shorts with flowers.
Gorgeous Taylor could possibly be traveling with Tyesha Taylor in a silver Ford Taurus last seen traveling north on Verdemont Street.
“The child is with the biological mother who does not have custody and took the child without permission from the legal guardian’s home," said Sgt. Roderick Holmes with the Jackson Police Department.
Tyesha Taylor, five feet, five inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, was last seen wearing pink and gray shorts with a pink and gray top.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Gorgeous Taylor contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1525
