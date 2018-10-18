Mega Millions jackpot is up to $970 million as lottery fever intensifies

(RNN) - Someone could win $970 million dollars on Friday. Well, unless they take the immediate pay out it’s more like $582 million, and then there are taxes.
But still, it’s a lot of money.
No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since July 24 and folks are excited about the possible payout which grew another $70 million on Thursday.
People are rushing to buy tickets, even though they have a better chance of getting struck by lightning or getting hit by an asteroid. Still, it’s fun to dream.
Mega Millions is available in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Alaska and Hawaii do not participate. Neither do Nevada, Utah, Alabama or Mississippi, but many of their residents will drive to the next state over when jackpots get this big.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. ET. If someone wins, the jackpot resets to $40 million.
The possible winnings for Powerball are huge, too - an estimated $430 million.
No one won matched the winning Powerball numbers Wednesday night, so the jackpot jumped.
The lottery two jackpots combined total $1.4 billion. That’s billion with a big old “B.”
Jackpot winners have a choice to make: cash or annuity. Those who take the cash will receive a one-time lump-sum equal to all the cash in the prize pool. Those who opt for the annuity will get an immediate payment and then yearly payments 29 years.
The largest Powerball jackpot ever was $1.586 billion in January 2016. It was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
