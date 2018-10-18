LSU head coach Will Wade says ‘expectations are high’

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) - Ready or not, it’s time to talk some basketball.
LSU head coach Will Wade and his Tigers are picked to finish sixth in the league. The predictions were announced at SEC Media Day in Birmingham, AL on Wednesday.
“Expectations are high," said Wade. “We’re not sitting around hoping we finish sixth. We weren’t sitting around hoping to finish 14th last year either, so.”
LSU sophomore guard Tremont Waters was named a preseason, first-team All-SEC selection.
Wade was pressed by a reporter on the FBI’s investigation into college basketball and possibly offering improper benefits to a recruit through a middle man named Christian Dawkins.
“But I, we, have never, ever done any kind of business of any kind with Christian Dawkins. So, that’s what I’ll say about that. I addressed that in my statement. I want to move on to talking about my team. I addressed that in my statement and I’m going to move forward and talk about my team."
LSU will open the season against Southeastern University in the Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
