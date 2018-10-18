LSU athletics director urges fans to ‘keep it clean’ for upcoming game

This is the most intimidating place to play football in America. We are Death Valley because of the intensity of our fans and tough style and grit that often characterizes our team. I know we can and will continue the great traditions of Death Valley in a positive way. Our goal is to create a competitive advantage for our team and to inspire our players and each other. Chants and cheers that blatantly offend rather than inspire do not represent what LSU is all about. Be relentless. Be loud. But, I’m asking our fans, and particularly our student section, to keep it clean. We have a diverse group of fans in the stadium and every week we represent the entire LSU family on national television. Let’s represent LSU with the pride and class it deserves.