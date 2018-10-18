Lamar Advertising to celebrate National Mammography Day with ‘Pink Takeover’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Pink tributes to breast cancer patients and survivors have been scattered across Baton Rouge this October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but now Lamar Advertising Company is signing on with their own “Pink Takeover.”
On Friday, October 19, the local Lamar Advertising office in Baton Rouge will be turning a number of their digital billboards pink in support of National Mammography Day.
Throughout the day, two of Lamar’s digital billboards located on Perkins Rd & Bluebonnet and on Hwy 73 in Prairieville will display ads from 11 different advertisers, in the color pink to help encourage women to make an appointment for a mammogram.
Throughout the month, more than 160 digital billboards across Lamar’s national network will be running PSAs in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.
The Lamar “Pink Takeover” campaign was created by local Lamar designer, Leanne Gayle, who lost her 36-year-old sister to breast cancer.
