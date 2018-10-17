Lake Charles man arrested for alleged attempted sex trafficking of children

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested on sex crimes related to allegations involving computer-aided solicitation of a minor and attempted sex trafficking.
Brian Keith Durio, 40, turned himself in Tuesday morning on an outstanding warrant issued in August and bonded out on $40,000 bond Tuesday afternoon. He faces counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and trafficking of children for sexual purposes.
Officials began investigating following a tip regarding the “possible enticement and trafficking of children,” according to information from Ruth Wisher, press secretary for the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
The Louisiana Bureau of Investigations uses federal funding to investigate crimes related to children.
“It’s our ICAT unit, internet crimes against children,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said. “It’s kinda like the nucleus of where to go to help solves crimes dealing with technology and the internet.”
The arrest followed an investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Sulphur Police Department.
Investigators say they have not determined the size of Durio’s digital footprint and how many minors he may have been in contact with.
“The one thing that parents should know out there is that, these types of crimes, really have no particular reach or no geological boundary," Landry said. "A person can be in Dallas and contact a child in Lake Charles via the internet or social media. That’s whats so dangerous and upsetting about these issues is really that no children are safe from these guys reaches.”
The Attorney General encourages parents to review the mugshot and have a conversation with their children about the dangers of the internet, especially if they are minors.
Another good tip, is to stay alert online and monitor children’s internet use.
For tips on how to talk with your children, visit the Louisiana Department of Justice website.
