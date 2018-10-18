La. first responders return after assisting victims of Hurricane Michael

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Members of Louisiana Task Force 2 are back home in Baton Rouge.
They returned to Baton Rouge Fire Department headquarters after helping with search and rescue efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Michael in Florida. Seventy-five firefighters and paramedics from Baton Rouge and New Orleans spent more than a week in the Florida panhandle working from daybreak to dark.
“Total devastation. Some of the stuff we’ve never seen before, anything like here. From houses completely gone to trees on top of houses to certain areas where there was nothing but concrete slabs,” said Michael Kimble, a member of the task force.
Between the three state teams, responders cleared about 53,000 houses to make sure citizens of the area were safe. While the men from Task Force 2 are happy to be home, they came back knowing first responders in Louisiana have to be prepared, no matter what gets thrown their way.
