’Keeping Your Kidneys Healthy’ screening includes free health tests

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Louisiana ranks number one per capita in incidences of chronic kidney disease because of the high prevalence of high blood pressure and diabetes in our population.
In order to help reduce these numbers, the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana (NFKL) encourages individuals at risk for kidney disease to get screened in order to prevent kidney disease from beginning or progressing to further stages.
The NKFL will be hosting a Pam Sanchez Memorial “Keeping Your Kidneys Healthy” screening at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Baton Rouge on Friday, October 26, 2018.
KEEPING YOUR KIDNEYS HEALTHY
- Friday, October 26
- 9 a.m. to noon
- Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
- 445 Marquette Avenue
- Baton Rouge
No fasting is required before the screening. A urine sample is required upon arrival.
This is a FREE health screening designed to identify individuals at increased risk for kidney disease and encourage them to seek further evaluation and follow-up from a physician.
SCREENING TESTS
- Blood pressure
- Weight
- BMI (body mass index)
- Urinalysis
- Blood draw
Participants will also have the chance to speak with a physician on-site about their risk factors and test results.
KIDNEY DISEASE
- 30 million Americans have kidney disease
- 1 in 3 adults is currently “at risk” for kidney disease
All participants must be at least 18 years of age to participate. To schedule an appointment for this screening, please call 504.861.4500.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.