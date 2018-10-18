Junior League of BR hosts Hollydays 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Junior League of Baton Rouge is getting ready to welcome thousands of shoppers for the Hollydays Market.
Each year the organization hosts the shopping extravaganza at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
This year the market will run from Friday, October 19 through Sunday, October 21.
HOLLYDAYS MARKET HOURS
- Thursday, October 18, 2018
- Friday, October 19, 2018
- Saturday, October 20, 2018
- Sunday, October 21, 2018
Shoppers need a ticket to get in. A one-day ticket purchased in advance cost $12. A one-day ticket at the door costs $15. Senior Citizen one-day tickets cost $10 each. A three-day shopping pass costs $25. Children 4 and under are free. Strollers and rolling carts are not allowed.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.