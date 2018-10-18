Jags picked to finish 6th in the SWAC; Umude earns second team preseason honors

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars have been picked to finish sixth in the SWAC by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
The Jags finished last season with a 15 - 18 overall record and were 10 - 8 in conference play.
Grambling State has been picked to finish first in the conference’s preseason poll, followed closely by Texas Southern.
SU senior forward Sidney Umude was named to the preseason second team. Last season, he averaged 8.7 points a game and 6.7 rebounds.
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
- Grambling State (173)
- Texas Southern (151)
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff (143)
- Prairie View A&M (132)
- Alabama State (107)
- Southern (104)
- Alcorn State (81)
- Jackson State (72)
- Mississippi Valley State (45)
- Alabama A&M (37)
FIRST TEAM
- Guard: Martaveous McKnight, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Ivy Smith Jr., Grambling State
- Forward: Charles Jackson, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Dante Scott, Mississippi Valley State
- Center: Trayvon Reed, Texas Southern
SECOND TEAM
- Guard: Gary Blackston, Prairie View A&M and Reginald Gee, Alabama State
- Forward: Devante Jackson, Grambling State and Sydney Umude, Southern
- Center: Brandon Johnson, Alabama State
New head coach, Sean Woods, and the rest of the Jags open the season in Tuscaloosa, Alabama against the Crimson Tide Tuesday, November 6 at 7 p.m.
