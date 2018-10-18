Is LSU sporting purple helmets against Miss. State?

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s official! The No.5 LSU Tigers will sports purple helmets Saturday night in Tiger Stadium against the Bulldogs.
The team will wear the special uniforms as a salute the past.
In 1918, LSU football players, students, and faculty left the campus to serve in World War I, continuing the school’s military tradition and canceling the 1918 gridiron season.
The Tigers and Bulldogs will kickoff at 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.
The game will air on ESPN.
