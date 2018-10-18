Loaded gun found in Capitol Middle student’s bookbag

"The East Baton Rouge Parish School System was notified today that a Capitol Middle School student was found in possession of a weapon on school property. A student reported the weapon to school administrators. The School Resource Officer on campus immediately took action, de-escalating the situation and the weapon was confiscated. The student was arrested by School Drug Task Force and will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook. Please help us educate your children about the dangers and consequences of bringing any type of weapon on school grounds. All such incidents are taken extremely seriously and the safety of the students and faculty is our top priority.”