Loaded gun found in Capitol Middle student’s bookbag

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Sheriff’s deputies said they were called to a Baton Rouge middle school after a gun was found in a student’s bookbag Thursday morning.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the incident happened at Capitol Middle School on Greenwell Springs Road around 9:45 a.m. Deputies said the weapon was discovered in a bookbag belonging to a 14-year-old 7th grader.
According to reports, the boy took a loaded .380 handgun to school and showed it during an altercation with two other boys. Officials said an EBRSO School Resource Officer stepped in and helped de-escalate the situation.
“This case is a prime example of how important it is that students come forward if they are aware of a weapon at school,” said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux. "Having that kind of information, along with our School Resource Officers and School Drug Task Force, made all the difference in preventing anything more serious.”
Authorities added one of the students reported seeing the weapon and a search revealed the gun in the teen’s bookbag.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System issued a statement about the incident.
"The East Baton Rouge Parish School System was notified today that a Capitol Middle School student was found in possession of a weapon on school property. A student reported the weapon to school administrators. The School Resource Officer on campus immediately took action, de-escalating the situation and the weapon was confiscated. The student was arrested by School Drug Task Force and will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook. Please help us educate your children about the dangers and consequences of bringing any type of weapon on school grounds. All such incidents are taken extremely seriously and the safety of the students and faculty is our top priority.”
The teen is charged with illegally carrying of a firearm on school property, aggravated assault, and firearm free zone. He was booked into Juvenile Detention.
Students with information about the incident or similar situations are encouraged to notify a school administrator, contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-7867.
Students can also text “CS225” plus their message to CRIMES (274637).
