Flames from burning cars spread to Greenwell Springs home

GREENWELL SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Dogs woke up the two people living in a home that was burning early Thursday morning.
The Central Fire Department reported it happened on East Post Oak Court, which is off Frenchman Road between Beaver Bayou and Draughan Creek.
Fire officials said the flames from two burning cars spread to the home. They added firefighters arrived to find heavy flames at the back of the home.
According to CFD, no one was injured in the fire.
An investigation is ongoing.
