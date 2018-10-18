FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy but dry; cooler

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After a very dreary and damp Wednesday, it looks as if our forecast will be much improved Thursday.
You’re waking to clouds and a cool temperature in the lower 60s but at least FIRST ALERT Doppler radar is quiet. Expect a sun/cloud mix in the morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. After a high of only 69 Wednesday, we’ll warm up Thursday afternoon into the mid/upper 70s, with light northeast winds.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and mild, with a low of 61. Friday, there will be a few clouds and a few isolated showers are forecast to pop up, primarily during the afternoon (20 percent coverage) and warmer still, with a high in the mid-80s.
